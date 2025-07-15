The building of the $29M Denver pedestrian bridge is now up for an online vote

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The public has been invited to participate in an online survey on whether or not to build a $29 million proposal for a pedestrian bridge across Lincoln Street from the Colorado State Capitol to Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park in Denver, according to our news partners at 9News.

According to the Office of Governor Polis, who is leading the project, the Colorado 150 Pedestrian Walkway is a visionary project connecting the Capitol Complex to Lincoln Veterans Park in Denver.

The governor told Next's Kyle Clark that he hopes the online survey will help his administration get the public's view on the project.

During a conversation with Clark, the governor was asked by him if he was "looking for a justification or looking for an escape route.”

“Well, I'm hoping it's clear one way or the other,” Polis answered, adding that he hoped the results were definitive.

Polis’ online survey, available here, includes a video and text explaining why Polis supports the project, as well as a video showcasing why others are opposed to building the bridge, which highlights concerns related to the bridge's appearance and financial aspects.

The survey includes a total of four questions to gauge the public's view on the project and will close on July 21.

Officials say the walkway, if built, will be a structure of public art that weaves into a safe and vibrant pathway into Lincoln Veterans Park. The CO150 website says the walkway aims to be as inclusive as possible, engaging artists from across the state to tell Colorado’s cultural, civic, and industrial history, aiming to showcase Colorado’s past while looking toward the future.

