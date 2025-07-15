Ron Howard scores first-ever acting Emmy nomination for playing a satire of himself on ‘The Studio’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ron Howard earned his first-ever acting Emmy nomination Tuesday when he was recognized for his guest-starring role on “The Studio.”

The famed director has spent most of his career making an impact behind the camera after playing the beloved character of Richie Cunningham on “Happy Days” in the ‘70s and ‘80s. And while Howard has previously won three Emmys as a producer – including one last year, for his Jim Henson documentary “Idea Man” – his nod for outstanding guest star in a comedy series marks his first in an acting category.

Howard appeared on the third episode of the Apple TV+ comedy “The Studio” as a satirically temperamental version of himself.

In the episode, Seth Rogen’s fictional executive Matt Remick is reluctant to give Howard a harsh note on his film that Remick’s Continental Studios is producing given the director’s legendary status in Hollywood.

The note leads to a hilariously dramatic screaming match, which turns into an even more comedic physical scuffle between two-time Oscar-winner Howard and Remick.

“I had such a blast,” Howard wrote on his Instagram page after the episode debuted. “Thanks for including me.”

Anthony Mackie and Dave Franco, who appear as themselves in the episode alongside Howard, also earned Emmy nominations this week in the same category, along with Bryan Cranston and Martin Scorsese, who portray themselves in the series pilot. Jon Bernthal of “The Bear” rounded out the nominee list in the category.

“The Studio,” a comedy that satirizes the business dealings of a Hollywood movie studio head played by Rogen, earned 23 Emmy nods Tuesday, becoming the most-nominated comedy series of the year. The series made its debut in March.

“What the heck?!! We never thought this would happen,” Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who co-created the series, said in a statement.

They continued: “What do we even say? Uh… thanks to our parents, our agents, our publicists, our preschool teachers, our managers, The Television Academy, our assistants, and Apple? Or do you only say that stuff if you win? Oh no! We’re already blowing it. Um… no comment!”

Perhaps they owe Sal Saperstein a big “thank you,” too.

