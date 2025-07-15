Property tax payment options available for homeowners in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new property tax payment option is now available for homeowners in El Paso County after officials announced a new partnership with EscrowTaxes, the county's new monthly payment platform.

Rather than having one or two large property tax payments each year, owners can now divide up their payments monthly, according to officials.

"It's very exciting and it's very rewarding to be able to offer our, our senior citizens, or someone who just wants a stable, consistent amount coming out every month for their property taxes. We're trying to do everything we can to help them have that relief and that peace of mind, " said Chuck Broerman, El Paso County treasurer.

The county, though, reminds the community that you must already fully own your property to sign up.

The service is available through the El Paso County Treasurer's website.

