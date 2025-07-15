‘Mystery space dollar’ found inside burger spot

By Meghan Moriarty

TITUSVILLE, Florida (WESH) — A Titusville restaurant found some mysterious money in its cash register — and it’s caused quite the stir.

Rob Buffaloe and his wife opened BurgerRobs in 2020. They’ve dealt with the ups and downs of the pandemic and have seen their fair share of interesting things come through the door. Last week, they discovered something that stood out.

“We were counting out our banks for the evening, and as I’m sitting there doing my thing, it caught my eye,” Buffaloe said. “I knew it wasn’t the ordinary bill.”

The dollar has four signatures proudly written on it. After a closer look, the names read: Hoot Gibson, Bill Shepard, Jerry Ross and Mike Mullane. Those names happen to be four of the five astronauts aboard the STS-27 mission.

“I couldn’t even sleep,” Buffaloe said. “I was trying to get a hold of everybody to say, ‘We have this mystery astronaut dollar bill. How did it get here?’”

Once he realized the potential significance of the bill, Buffaloe reached out to the American Space Museum.

“He just blindly sent me a message — to the museum — with this dollar bill and asked if I could authenticate it, that it was really what he thought it was,” said Mark Marquette, director of the American Space Museum in Titusville. “I was flabbergasted.”

“He’s got the real deal there,” Marquette said.

Marquette explained the historical importance of the STS-27 crew. The mission was the second launch after the Challenger disaster, in which the shuttle broke apart less than 90 seconds into flight, killing all seven crew members. The STS-27 crew launched in 1988 on a top-secret Department of Defense mission.

“They had a burn-through of the tiles on reentry, and had it happened in any place but where it did — above a steel girder — they would have died,” Marquette said.

While Buffaloe has no idea where the dollar bill came from, he’s created his own narrative about how it got to his Titusville restaurant.

“One day, [they were] eating lunch and thought it’d be fun to just sign this dollar bill,” Buffaloe said. “I imagine it circled the globe and made its way back home.”

The dollar bill is missing one signature from the STS-27 crew — Guy Gardner — but Marquette hopes to help complete it.

“I told him, get it framed — just make sure it’s a frame you can take that dollar bill out of,” Marquette said. “We’ll get Guy Gardner to sign it.”

