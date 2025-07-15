‘Deplorable’: Colorado animal rescues help almost 100 cats living in fear and filth

WESTERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Nearly 100 cats were found in "deplorable conditions" before their rescue, according to Humane Colorado.

The agency says they worked with several other organizations, including two local to Southern Colorado: the National Mill Dog Rescue and the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.

Humane Colorado says they arrived in an area of Western Colorado in blistering hot temperatures.

"These animals were confined to filthy, chicken-coop-style cages, with black widow spiders crawling across their makeshift enclosures," said a spokesperson for Humane Colorado. "This wasn’t mere neglect—it was a disturbing scene marked by fear, filth, and prolonged suffering."

Photo: Humane Colorado

Humane Colorado says the cats were taken to their Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver. They say the cats require urgent medical and behavioral support.

The organization says many of the cats have severe eye infections, ringworm, and upper respiratory infections.

Photo: Humane Colorado

“These cats were found in unimaginable conditions many terrified, in poor health, unsocialized, or caring for their kittens in dangerous heat. Now they’re safe, but the costs are overwhelming, and the journey to recovery will be long. We can only do work like this with the public’s help," said Mary Sarah Fairweather, Vice President of Sheltering at Humane Colorado.

If you'd like to contribute, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.