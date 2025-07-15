Colorado Springs mayor, city council at odds over recreational marijuana sales tax revenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A political clash is unfolding between the Colorado Springs City Council and Mayor Yemi Mobolade, surrounding how to allocate revenue from recreational marijuana sales. It comes after the mayor vetoed an ordinance approved by city council, which changed who has the direct power to decide what organizations or agencies get the money.

Last year, voters approved the sale of recreational marijuana. The item, Ballot Measure 2B, outlined that anticipated marijuana tax revenue should go toward public safety programs, mental health services, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment for veterans.

Last week, councilmembers voted 6-3 to allow council to review applications for services or organizations that fit into the above categories. The ordinance also allowed city council to enter into contracts with those organizations to provide them with grant funding.

Mayor Mobolade says under city charter, only the mayor has the power to execute all contracts and agreements. This vetoed ordinance places more power in the council's hands, in what the mayor says creates an unnecessary and unauthorized level of bureaucracy.

In addition, the mayor took aim at the ordinance, saying it diverts critical funds away from immediate public safety needs.

“As Mayor of Colorado Springs, I have vetoed Ordinance No. 25-59 because now, more than ever, we must protect and prioritize public safety," Mobolade said. "Our residents have spoken clearly - in meetings, surveys, and town halls - calling for greater investment in public safety."

In the statement, Mobolade argued that the funding review process is "unnecessary" and said the anticipated $1.4 million in marijuana revenue represents a “critical opportunity” to strengthen emergency response and address the region’s growing mental health crisis.

"Diverting these funds to a bureaucratic and unnecessary process is not only irresponsible, but it also risks the safety and wellbeing of our community. At the same time, our city faces an $11.5 million budget shortfall, requiring tough decisions and financial discipline," Mobolade said. "This veto is about staying true to our commitment to serve residents first, protect what matters most, and ensure every taxpayer dollar works for the people of Colorado Springs."

While the ordinance changes what powers have the direct authority to approve recreational marijuana sales tax funding recipients, it makes no changes to whether public safety programs can get a cut.

The ordinance vetoed by Mayor Mobolade reads as follows:

C. The City Council is hereby authorized to solicit and review applications for grants

to be made from the special fund and to make recommendations to the Mayor

concerning the expenditures of the special fund.

D. The City may enter into a contract or contracts with an established nonprofit

organization or agency in the local area which provides public safety programs, mental

health services, or post-traumatic stress disorder treatment programs for veterans in order

to provide funding from the special fund created in section 2.13.108 of this article.

In the joint statement, the council called the veto "misguided," saying it “misrepresents both the content and intent” of the legislation.

"This ordinance does exactly what the voters directed. It does not remove funding options for public safety. In fact, public safety is explicitly listed as an allowable and intended use. Claims that this ordinance ties the mayor’s hands or limits emergency tools are false," the statement read in part.

"The City Council is focused on honoring the voters’ will, funding critical public safety and mental health programs, and ensuring the tax revenue is used exactly as voted upon."

To override the mayor’s veto, the council will need to secure another supermajority vote at an upcoming meeting.

