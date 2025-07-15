Colorado politicians introduce legislation to support forest and grassland restoration

WASINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and Representative Joe Neguse, along with other politicians, introduced the Joint Chiefs Reauthorization Act. This legislation would reauthorize the program to better support forest and grassland restoration projects on both public and private lands.

“Our Western forests, grasslands, and watersheds are as important to our economy as the Lincoln Tunnel is to New York, but they are under threat from a changing climate and consistent federal underinvestment,” said Bennet.

According to officials, the Joint Chiefs Reauthorization Act will:

Reauthorize the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership between (USFS) the Chief of the U.S. Forest Service and the Chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to improve the health and resilience of forest landscapes and grasslands across federal and non-federal land;

Support voluntary activities and projects across public and private land that reduce wildfire risk, protect water supplies, recover from wildfires, enhance soil and water resources, or improve wildlife habitat for at-risk species;

Prioritize projects that reduce wildfire risk in municipal watersheds or the wildland-urban interface, are developed through a collaborative process, or increase forest business and workforce opportunities.

Require the USDA to perform outreach, provide public notice, and make information on the program available to landowners, tribes, states, and local governments;

Improve accountability by requiring a review of program delivery, data, and outcomes, and establishing annual reporting requirements to Congress; and

Authorize $90 million annually for the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership, to be split between the USFS (at least 40%) and the NRCS (at least 40%). The remaining funds may also be used for technical assistance, project development, or local capacity.

Bennet mentioned that strengthening the program will ensure that restoring landscapes, protecting water supplies, and reducing wildfire risks can continue for future generations.

“Western and Northern Colorado are all too familiar with the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires, including the devastating Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, and Marshall Fires,” said Neguse. “I am proud to again partner with Senator Michael Bennet to strengthen the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership Program, which has improved wildfire mitigation, watershed health, and forest resiliency across hundreds of thousands of acres of land across the country through critical partnerships with state, tribal, and local partners. I look forward to working to get this bill across the finish line.”

Since the program was originally launched in 2014, the initiative has invested $423 million in 134 projects in 42 states, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

