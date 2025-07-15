Colorado launches impaired driving toxicology data dashboard

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Division of Criminal Justice and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced the launch of a new toxicology dashboard designed to provide the latest drug and alcohol blood toxicology testing for suspected impaired driving offenses.

The interactive dashboard, on the CBI's Forensic Services web page, will be updated every six months, according to officials.

Officials say the dashboard will be a resource for:

Public awareness: Educating Colorado residents on the impact of impaired driving.

Educating Colorado residents on the impact of impaired driving. Policy development: Providing data-driven insights for legislative and programmatic interventions.

Providing data-driven insights for legislative and programmatic interventions. Law enforcement operations: Offering agencies a clearer picture of testing trends and enforcement efforts.

Offering agencies a clearer picture of testing trends and enforcement efforts. Research and analysis: Supporting further academic and governmental studies on impaired driving. This launch of statistics reflects data from the year 2024, with subsequent updates occurring every six months thereafter. The State of Colorado encourages all interested parties to explore this new resource and utilize the information to contribute to safer roads across the state.

The website provides information on the time it takes to complete testing, the percentage of samples containing illegal substances, and the number of tests initiated by the Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies, officials say.

“Data is one of the most powerful tools we have to drive change,” said Matthew Lunn, director of the division of criminal justice. “By bringing impaired driving toxicology results into public view, we’re not only advancing transparency, we’re giving communities, law enforcement, and lawmakers a clearer lens into the challenges we face and the strategies that can lead to safer roads across Colorado.”

The data will be from blood toxicology tests completed by the CBI Forensic Services and analyzed by the Office of Research and Statistics, Division of Criminal Justice, confirms officials.

