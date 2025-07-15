City of Colorado Springs wants your photos for a annual calendar photo contest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Do you have a simply spectacular photo of some of the charming views of Colorado Springs? The city's Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) department wants to hear from you!

The City of Colorado Springs is hosting its annual calendar photo contest. Residents are encouraged to submit photos of some of the best views of Colorado Springs parks, trails, and open spaces.

PRCS says that photos can be taken by professionals or amateurs. So, whether you capture moments on an iPhone or a DSLR, the contest is open to everyone.

"PRCS invites the public to submit their images for the 13th edition of the Discover COS Calendar. This annual tradition celebrates and showcases the natural beauty of Colorado Springs parks, trails and open spaces," read a release.

According to officials, this year's theme is "Rooted in the Outdoors." Residents are encouraged to submit photos that show off landscapes that "provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of life, opportunities for wildlife observation, and access to some of the city’s most scenic and ecologically significant areas."

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. You can send your photos to calendar@coloradosprings.gov, or drop them off/mail them to 1401 Recreation Way. Officials say the winning photos will be announced at a ceremony in October. The calendars will later be available for a donation made to support the reforestation of the former Snyder Quarry in Black Canyon Open Space.

More information on the contest can be found by clicking here.

Not sure what parks, trails, and open spaces are considered City of Colorado Springs property? Click here for information on all the locations.

