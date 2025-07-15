Cannon Mountain retiring iconic aerial tram after 45 years, plans “next-generation” replacement

By Neal J. Riley

LINCOLN, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Cannon Mountain is saying goodbye to its current aerial tram system this fall after 45 years. But the New Hampshire ski and hiking area says something new is in the works.

Currently, the tram system is able to accommodate 80 passengers. The two cable cars can cover a distance of one mile in less than seven minutes, offering stunning views of the White Mountains on their way up and down the 4,080-foot summit.

“She’s aged gracefully, but like all legends, she deserves a dignified retirement,” Cannon Mountain general manager Jace Wirth said in a statement. “It’s time to begin writing the next chapter.”

Cannon has not announced a final day for the current tram system, but it’s expected to stop running after the fall season.

Cannon Mountain launched the country’s first aerial tramway in 1938. The current tram system started running in 1980 and has carried more than nine million passengers. Now, Cannon said it has secured $27.2 million from the state to start planning a “next-generation tram system.”

The next step in the process is a structural analysis that will consider renovation plans for the existing towers and terminals that make up the tram system.

“The Cannon tram is a symbol of New Hampshire,” Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Steward said. “Governor Ayotte has declared 2025 the ‘Year of New Hampshire State Parks,’ and this project ensures we continue investing in our most treasured places. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

What to know about the Cannon Mountain tram The tram was only running on weekends and holidays during the winter season, but operates daily in the summer. The first tram of the day goes up at 9 a.m., and the last tram down is at 3:45 p.m.

Round-trip tickets are $29 for adults at off-peak times, and $34 at peak times. Kids 5 and under ride free, while New Hampshire senior citizens are free during the middle of the week.

On Valentine’s Day in 2016, the two tram cars got stuck 40 feet off the ground because of a mechanical problem. No one was hurt, but rescue crews had to rappel 48 passengers to safety in sub-zero temperatures.

