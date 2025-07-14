You’re invited to participate in the 2026 Park System Master Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Which parks do you visit most often in Colorado Springs? How could they be improved? Those are just some of the questions being asked as part of updating the 2026 Park System Master Plan.

The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department (PRCS) is seeking community input to shape the future of public spaces in the city. These spaces include parks, trail systems, open spaces, community centers, recreational opportunities, and more. The last time the plan was updated was in 2014. The plan creates a roadmap for improvements for the next 10 to 15 years.

To participate in the survey, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.