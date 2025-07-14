Worker identified after fatal crash at Pueblo Concrete Plant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Coroner has identified the individual involved in a fatal crash at a GCC Rio Grande Cement Plant.

The coroner identified the individual as Victor Armas, 62, of Pueblo, who died of injuries sustained in a commercial vehicle crash, says the coroner.

https://twitter.com/CoronerPueblo/status/1944874383761080723

According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), the incident was classified as "Powered Haulage," which MSHA identifies as an accident caused by the motion of the haulage unit.

The crash occurred on July 12 in the 3300 Block of Lime Road, where Armas was pronounced dead on the scene by a coroner investigator, says officials.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.