WATCH: Deputies warn glue traps can harm more than just pests after animal rescue

Published 10:04 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is warning about glue traps after an unintended animal got stuck in a sticky situation.

The sheriff's office posted a video over the weekend showing a chipmunk stuck in a trap at a local business. Animal control was called in to help.

"With some mineral oil and plenty of patience, [Animal Control Officer Rupe] carefully freed the little critter and released it back into the wild," wrote the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says that glue traps can cause harm to pets and wildlife, and encourages residents to use "more humane options."

"Let’s use solutions that keep all our neighbors safe. No glue required," said the department.

