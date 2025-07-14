Trooper involved crash on Hwy 115

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Highway 115 is now open after the northbound lane was closed due to a crash involving a state patrol vehicle.

Crash occurred on Highway 115 and Rock Creek Parkway around 1:30 p.m., July 14.

Officials say the trooper involved in the accident was not injured and declined to be transported to the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital.

Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.

