‘Suspicious incident’ briefly shuts down Fort Carson Gate 20

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspicious incident briefly shut down Fort Carson Gate 20 on Monday afternoon, a Fort Carson official confirmed.

According to officials with Fort Carson, the incident was reported around 2 p.m., but the gate was back open to traffic as of 2:40 p.m.

A Fort Carson official confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

Details about this incident are limited at this time. KRDO13 is working to learn more, and this article may be updated.

