Pueblo West skate park vandalized

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo West skate park is now considering cutting back its hours of operation after ongoing graffiti incidents at the park.

Officials say that cover-ups have taken up a significant portion of the Civic Center Skate Park's concrete. According to officials, the first time they covered up the graffiti at the park, the park was hit again just days later.

"The first time was awful. That was probably 90% of the park, and then the second time it was only a little bit, but still, um, we covered up what was inappropriate for um all ages of kids," said Carol Cosby with the Pueblo West Civic Center.

According to Cosby, they have been forced to close the park while the paint used to cover up the vandalism dries.

Due to the issue, Pueblo officials say that if the vandalism continues, the park will only stay open when staff is present.

Officials say the new hours would be 7 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.