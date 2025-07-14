Skip to Content
Pueblo Police Department investigating suspicious death off West 10th Street
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says they are investigating a suspicious death after getting called in on a report of a body on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the 400 block of West 10th Street around 2:16 p.m. Police say there was a deceased female inside the residence.

Police say they believe the death is suspicious, but it has not yet been declared a homicide until they can investigate further.

The Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Investigations unit was also called in.

The coroner's office has not publicly released the person's name yet.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Romero at 719-553-3375. Information can also be reported via Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 (STOP) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com

