Pueblo City Council considers reallocation of ARPA funds for park surveillance infrastructure

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo City Council is considering a resolution tonight that would shift nearly $230,000 in federal funds toward expanding surveillance infrastructure in city parks.

The funding, originally set aside for railroad permit technology upgrades, would instead be used to install fiber-optic cable supporting security cameras in multiple public parks. According to city documents, the reallocation is permitted under Section 603(a) of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which allows for certain infrastructure and public safety investments.

If approved, the fiber-optic installation would support an earlier initiative passed by City Council in December 2024, which allocated $1 million in ARPA funds to place cameras, license plate readers, and Wi-Fi in five of Pueblo’s busiest parks: City Park, Mineral Palace, Ray Aguilera, Lake Minnequa, and Mitchell Park.

City officials say the fiber lines are necessary to connect those cameras to the Pueblo Police Department’s real-time crime center.

This is a developing story. KRDO13 has a reporter at tonight’s council meeting and will update this article once a vote is finalized.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.