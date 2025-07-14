Skip to Content
Investigation launched after crews recover man’s body from Clear Creek

West Metro Fire Rescue
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) – Police are investigating after a body was recovered from Clear Creek in Wheat Ridge on Sunday afternoon, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

West Metro said a kayaker was the first to discover the body of a man on July 13, in an area of the creek off 48th Avenue, near the Clear Creek trailhead.

West Metro's Swift Water team was dispatched to the area at around 3:30 p.m. to make the recovery.

The Arvada Police Department is now working to investigate the death and identify the man after an initial investigation revealed "no obvious signs of how the person died."

