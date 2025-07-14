Evacuations lifted after 130-acre fire south of Chatfield Reservoir

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Evacuation orders issued for those living south of Chatfield Reservoir have been lifted thanks to mass containment efforts on a brush fire in the area.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), it comes after 90% of the fire has been contained. As of Sunday night, the sheriff's office said it burned about 130 acres.

Courtesy: South Metro Fire Rescue

An evacuation order was issued Sunday afternoon for the nearby town of Louviers. Parts of Chatfield State Park were also evacuated, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the evacuation orders were lifted, and residents were allowed to return home.

Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue remained on the scene overnight, working to combat what was left of the fire. There has yet to be an update on Monday on the results of these firefighting efforts.

Courtesy: South Metro Fire Rescue

As of Sunday, SMFR said no structures had been lost in the fire.

