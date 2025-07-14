EPSO opens applications for Citizens’ Academy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announces that applications are now open for the Citizens' Academy, a free program designed to provide a behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement.

Officials say the program is open for community members starting on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and runs twice a week from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., concluding with a graduation ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Courtesy: El Paso County's Sheriff's Office

According to EPSO, the Citizens’ Academy provides participants with an in-depth overview of the Sheriff’s Office and its various responsibilities.

Topics included during the program, according to officials:

Use of force

Illegal marijuana operations

Targeted traffic enforcement

Emergency services (including wildland fire and search and rescue)

SWAT and K9 operations

Jail operations and civil processes

During the program, participants will also follow the course of a criminal investigation, guided by detectives who will explain each step of the process and provide a tour of the El Paso County Jail, according to EPSO.

Officials say the program is free, but applicants must pass a standard background check, and space is limited to the first 40 completed applications received.

Application deadline is August 22 at 4:30 p.m.

To apply, download the application at epcsheriffsoffice.com/citizens-academy, or email the Community Affairs team at shrcommunity@elpasoco.com to request a copy.

