Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College receives $75,000 grant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College (FAC) announced that they have received a $75,000 grant from the Terra Foundation for American Art to support the reinstallation of its permanent collection exhibition, Signs of the Americas.

The recurring exhibition reimagines the presentation of the FAC’s diverse collections every three years. Focusing on excluded voices, it features guests with specialized knowledge and allows for space for community and scholarly engagement, says Colorado College.

According to the college, the key goals of the project are:

Highlighting untold and lesser-known histories in American art

Bringing together the FAC’s three collection areas in dialogue

Hosting performances, talks, and programs throughout the exhibition cycle

Producing a take-away publication with diverse scholarly and community contributions

“We are honored to receive this grant from the Terra Foundation for American Art, whose courageous vision and steadfast support have empowered institutions like ours to significantly expand an understanding of American art,” said Michael Christiano, Director of Visual Arts and Museum. “This funding enables us to boldly reimagine a comprehensive new display of our permanent collection galleries, shaped by a cohort of guest curators—each bringing deep research and lived experience connected to the works that will be on view.”

Details on the project are expected to be announced in the coming months, according to the college.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.