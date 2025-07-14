Accused serial arsonist arrested in connection to 4 separate fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police detectives with the Regional Arson Unit arrested a 21-year-old in connection with four separate arson incidents.

Brandon Hugney is being charged by police, suspected of setting four separate fires after an extended investigation.

The alleged four fires Hugney participated in, according to police.

12/10/2024: Several items were set on fire inside an apartment building in the 2000 block of E Bijou St. The apartment was occupied at the time of the fire. A tenant was able to extinguish the fire before any injury or significant structural damage occurred.

Several items were set on fire inside an apartment building in the 2000 block of E Bijou St. The apartment was occupied at the time of the fire. A tenant was able to extinguish the fire before any injury or significant structural damage occurred. 12/21/2024: A vehicle was set on fire in the 100 block of S Union Blvd. The car was totaled and had a value of $22,000.

A vehicle was set on fire in the 100 block of S Union Blvd. The car was totaled and had a value of $22,000. 04/21/2025: An unoccupied commercial building was set on fire in the 800 block of Citadel Dr E at the unoccupied Joe's Crab Shack

An unoccupied commercial building was set on fire in the 800 block of Citadel Dr E at the unoccupied Joe's Crab Shack 7/13/2025: A grass fire was set in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive, behind a car wash, endangering people nearby.

However, KRDO13 Investigates has learned those aren't the only fires Hugney is accused of starting.

According to court documents, Hugney is facing two other arson charges, one felony and one misdemeanor, stemming from February 19 and April 8, respectively.

A Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson said Hugney will be booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center after he is treated in the hospital for injuries.

Hugney is facing several charges, including first-degree arson, second-degree arson, fourth-degree arson, and intentionally setting a wildfire.

This is still an active investigation. If you have additional information regarding these incidents, call 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

