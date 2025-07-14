Accessibility improvements coming to Fountain Creek and John Ceresa Parks

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County officials say new accessibility improvements are coming to two parks in Fountain.

According to county leaders, Fountain Creek Regional Park will be getting three additional Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant parking spots, along with new curb cuts and paved sidewalks.

Construction for the project begins this week and is anticipated to wrap up by the end of summer.

“Everyone deserves the chance to enjoy the outdoors without barriers,” said Todd Marts, executive director of the El Paso County Parks Department, in a release. “These improvements are more than construction projects. They are part of our mission to ensure every park is a place where, regardless of ability, everyone feels welcome in El Paso County Parks.”

Additionally, county officials say there will be improvements to John Ceresa Memorial Park. According to officials, there will be paved sidewalks, seating areas, and other ADA-compliant features.

Contruction for that project will begin on July 21, 2025, and is anticipated to wrap up by the end of August.

