Wildlife officials ask anglers to ‘fish out’ Colorado lake before broken dam drains all water

By Logan Smith

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A leaky outlet on a dam is causing the water level at a southwestern Colorado reservoir to drop quickly. In response, wildlife officials are inviting the public to harvest as many fish as possible before the lake runs dry.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the emergency fish salvage Thursday. Officials hope the action keeps most of Summit Reservoir’s channel catfish, crappie, largemouth bass, perch and rainbow trout from dying uselessly.

“Because of the rapid drawdown, accessing whatever dead pool remains to salvage fish alive to stock elsewhere is going to be extremely difficult,” CPW Southwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Jim White stated in a press release. “The public salvage is being announced in order to optimize use of the fishery resource in accordance with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission regulations.”

Anglers must have a valid 2025 Colorado fishing license and may use two rods at a time. Any fishing method currently allowed at the lake are allowed during the salvage period.

However, commercial fishing is not allowed. Plus, it is illegal to capture and transport live fish from one body of water to another.

CPW warned anglers to be wary of extremely treacherous mud as the water level drops.

“The dead pool area where fish will be salvageable will be near the dam,” White said. “We recommend anglers utilize that area to avoid slogging through the mud.”

The Summit Reservoir and Irrigation Company operates the dam at Summit Reservoir. Personnel were unable to close an outlet valve on July 5.

“[I]t’s suspected that something is blocking the outlet,” the company stated on its website. “Due to low water levels and poor visibility, it is unsafe for divers to investigate. The reservoir will be drained into Puett (Reservoir) to assess and fix the issue.”

According to July 9 meeting minutes, the irrigation company’s board of directors has decided to make immediate repairs to the 98-year-old dam. Replacing it entirely has been estimated to cost more than $1 million, an amount the agency is unable to presently take on. The repair cost is estimated at $96,500.

Distribution of Summit’s water to agricultural customers ceased Friday after three days’ warning. Customers were advised Monday to fill their private ponds to capacity, and that there would be no “stock run” of water for livestock this fall.

The Summit Reservoir State Wildlife Area is located approximately nine miles northwest of Mancos.

No estimated duration of the fish salvage was released. CPW plans to issue a public notice and place post signs at the lake when the salvage operation ends.

The lake will be restocked with fish following the dam’s repair and refilling.

