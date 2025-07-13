Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski makes history with All-Star honors after fifth MLB game

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has only played five MLB games. But in that short time, the Milwaukee Brewers starlet has produced such impressive performances that he was named a National League All-Star on Friday, an honor he achieved after the fewest MLB games ever.

The 23-year-old was named as a replacement for the Chicago Cubs’ Matthew Boyd, who will be inactive since he is expected to start on Saturday against the New York Yankees ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Wielding a fastball that has reached speeds as high as 103 mph (166 kph), Misiorowski has long been tipped for All Star honors – the only surprise, perhaps, is just how quickly he achieved that.

He only began his MLB career last month, with a streak of 11 no-hit innings, more than any other starter has managed at the start of their career since baseball’s modern era began in 1900.

On his five starts for Milwaukee, he has gone 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA. He has averaged 99.3 mph (160 kph) on his fastball, with 89 pitches reaching 100 mph (161 kph).

Still, Misiorowski said the call-up left him “speechless,” per MLB. Brewers manager Pat Murphy told him just three minutes before he lined up for the national anthem ahead of their 8-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday but told him to keep it a secret.

Murphy then announced the news to the entire Brewers team after the game before an emotional Misiorowski addressed his teammates.

“I honestly have no words guys,” he said. “I don’t know what to say. It’s an honor and, you know, there’s a lot of older guys around that have been around for a lot longer than I have so I just wanted to say thank you for all the help you guys have given me to get through these couple of weeks I’ve been here, it’s been huge.”

Misiorowski’s selection comes just a year after the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Paul Skenes made history by earning All-Star honors 11 games into his MLB career. Before Skenes, three players reached All-Star selection after 13 games – Mark Fidrych in 1976, Hideo Nomo in 1995 and Dontrelle Willis in 2003.

Elsewhere, Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh took his season total of home runs to 38, breaking the American League record and putting him just one shy of Barry Bonds’ MLB record for the most homers hit before the All-Star break.

He hit two home runs on Friday – the second of which was a grand slam – propelling the Mariners to a 12-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

“Trying to go hit home runs is probably not going to help me,” he said afterward. “I’m going to do my best to stay within myself.”

