Mother of boy killed at Detroit’s Skinner Playfield holds tribute at park to highlight it as safe space

By Veronica Ortega

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — It’s been more than two weeks since the shooting at Skinner Playfield in Detroit that killed two people, including a 4-year-old boy.

On Saturday, the child, Samir Grubbs, was laid to rest.

Since the shooting, the park has been mostly empty. That’s why Grubbs’ mother, Jasmine Grubbs, wanted to have his repast there, to show the community that it’s still a safe space for kids.

She wants to celebrate her son’s life by bringing the community to his favorite place to be a kid.

“This is celebration of life, and I didn’t want to do it no traditional way,” Jasmine Grubbs said.

She says it’s about reclaiming the park for the community.

“I tell them all the time, it’s not the park. That’s why I come all the time. I brought my kids. It’s the second time since then. So, I just decided to, you know, let them see what childhood is all about,” Jasmine Grubbs said.

Severe weather caused a brief delay of the repast, though when the rain stopped, dozens of family members and friends showed up to show their support, including Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

“We’re just going to continue supporting this family, wrapping our arms around this family,” Bettison said.

He says it’s personal for him.

“When you do things and you make a bad decision, and you choose to do violence in this city, I have great detectives, I have great technology, and we will find you and we will lock you up, just like we did for the two teenagers that took Samir and Davion’s life,” Bettison said.

Images of the 4-year-old were spread around the park on Saturday.

“I’m not sad. Strangely, I’m really at peace. Because everyone who knew Samir knows that he was a ball of light,” Jasmine Grubbs said.

Just like Spider-Man, a certain friendly neighborhood superhero.

“No matter how bad today was, he was always smiling,” Jasmine Grubbs said.

He will be remembered always by those who loved him.

“I’m a firm believer that you know, his life will not be in vain,” Jasmine Grubbs said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.