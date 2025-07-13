Gov. Polis issues disaster declaration for Western Slope wildfires
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis has verbally issued a disaster declaration in response to several fires burning in Western Colorado, causing evacuation orders.
The Governor's Office says this will open up more state resources to help local agencies fight the plethora of fires burning in Delta, Mesa, and Montrose counties.
Right now, local agencies are fighting these known fires:
- South Rim Fire in Montrose County
- SowBelly Fire in Montrose, Delta, and Mesa Counties
- Turner Gulch Fire in Mesa County
- Wright Fire in Mesa County
- Deer Creek Fire in Montrose County
With this disaster declaration, State Emergency Operations and Resource Mobilization Plans will be activated.