Gov. Polis issues disaster declaration for Western Slope wildfires

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis has verbally issued a disaster declaration in response to several fires burning in Western Colorado, causing evacuation orders.

The Governor's Office says this will open up more state resources to help local agencies fight the plethora of fires burning in Delta, Mesa, and Montrose counties.

Right now, local agencies are fighting these known fires:

South Rim Fire in Montrose County

SowBelly Fire in Montrose, Delta, and Mesa Counties

Turner Gulch Fire in Mesa County

Wright Fire in Mesa County

Deer Creek Fire in Montrose County

With this disaster declaration, State Emergency Operations and Resource Mobilization Plans will be activated.