U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Famers visit patients at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Famers Picabo Street, Tim Daggett, and David Kiley visited patients at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central this morning, July 11.

Courtesy: Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography

Officials from UCHealth say that as part of the Olympic & Paralympic Museum Festival’s Greatness Gives Back events, the Hall of Famers spent the morning visiting multiple patients on several hospital units.

Courtesy: Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography

The three athletes are in the city as part of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow night, July 12, says officials.

Courtesy: Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography

According to the hospital in southern Colorado, it serves as a national medical center for athletes who live and train in Colorado Springs, many of whom utilize the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center adjacent to the Memorial Hospital Central campus.

