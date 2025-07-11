Skip to Content
News

Heavy rainfall, high winds & hail today

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 5:36 AM

TODAY: Temperatures cool to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo Friday. We're watching chances for flash flooding especially in flood-prone areas Friday with an EXCESSIVE RAINFALL WARNING from Park and Fremont county, down toward the San Luis Valley and across the Plains. We're also tracking chances for large-size hail along the Front Range and across the Plains.

EXTENDED: Storm chances stick around Saturday with a drop to the 70s and 80s for lower lying areas in the Pikes Peak Region. We dry out Sunday with just a few PM showers and storms.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.