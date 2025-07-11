Heavy rainfall, high winds & hail today

TODAY: Temperatures cool to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo Friday. We're watching chances for flash flooding especially in flood-prone areas Friday with an EXCESSIVE RAINFALL WARNING from Park and Fremont county, down toward the San Luis Valley and across the Plains. We're also tracking chances for large-size hail along the Front Range and across the Plains.

EXTENDED: Storm chances stick around Saturday with a drop to the 70s and 80s for lower lying areas in the Pikes Peak Region. We dry out Sunday with just a few PM showers and storms.