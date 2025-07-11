Skip to Content
Deputy U.S. Marshals Service arrested 38-year-old wanted for sexual assault of a child

U.S. Marshals Service Denver
By
Published 4:28 PM

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) Deputy U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ryan Orr, a 38-year-old wanted for sexual assault of a child.

According to officials, on July 10, COVOTF Deputy U.S. Marshals from Colorado Springs, along with numerous other law enforcement officials, assisted in the arrest of Orr near Highway 115 and 3rd Street in Penrose.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers reported that Orr was wanted for sexual assault on a child – attempt, fraud by check, possession of controlled substances and driving under restraint.

U.S. Marshals say that Task Force Officers from the Colorado Department of Corrections, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the Fountain Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Abby Smith

