CPW helps save black bear from Colorado Springs storm drain

COLORADO SPRINGS, (KRDO) -- A black bear found a not-so-convenient place to hide in the Ivywild neighborhood of Colorado Springs this week.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says the bear somehow managed to get into a storm drain, and staff were called in to help on Thursday.

CPW says city crews were able to give them a key to open the drain cover. From there, they just had to wait and see if the bear would make a move.

Ultimately, the bear moseyed on out and climbed a tree. CPW says bears will usually stay in trees until it gets dark out and they feel safe to leave.

CPW offers the following tips if you encounter a black bear:

Never approach bears or offer food. If you’re lucky enough to see a bear, watch from a safe distance and enjoy this very special experience.

Stand still, stay calm and let the bear identify you and leave. Talk in a normal tone of voice. Be sure the bear has an opening to leave the area. Never run or climb a tree.

If the bear doesn’t leave, wave your arms slowly overhead and talk calmly. Step off the trail to the downhill side, keep looking at the bear, and slowly back away until the bear is out of sight.

