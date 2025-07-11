Colorado Springs celebrates one year of Pikes Peak Rising, a movement for mental health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Pikes Peak Rising. This mental health movement focuses on the shared belief that well-being is a community responsibility.

The city says that since the program's launch in July 2024, Pikes Peak Rising has united dozens of partners across various sectors, including neighborhood leaders, nonprofit advocates, local businesses, and military personnel.

This includes a new partnership between the Colorado Springs Police Department and the statewide 988 Mental Health Hotline. Individuals in need of non-emergency care can now be transferred directly to licensed practitioners, says officials.

Over the past year, the city has stated that through this program, it has also trained more than 200 supervisors and managers in suicide prevention, becoming the first and largest U.S. city to achieve H.O.P.E. Bronze Certification.

They city also mentions that the program through the 1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings initiative, residents across all 77 neighborhoods have engaged in hundreds of local gatherings, block parties, cleanups, park meetups, and public safety events designed to reduce isolation and foster connection.

Another initiative, according to the city, was the partnership with El Paso County Public Health to launch the Pikes Peak Rising 360° online portal, the first in the state of Colorado, offering around-the-clock access to tools and expert resources for families, workers, and young people navigating stress, anxiety, or emotional strain.

In the second year, Pikes Peak Rising is preparing to launch new campaigns focused on workplace wellness, community resilience, and sector-specific outreach, including support for the restaurant industry and military families, according to the city.

