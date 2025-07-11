Body cam video shows suspect raise gun at police before deadly Colorado Springs police shooting

Editor's note: The video in this story is unedited and unblurred, uploaded directly from the Colorado Springs Police Department. In the video, you can see the suspect being shot. View discretion is advised.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body camera video from a police shooting on June 23.

CSPD said they received a report of shots fired just after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Michelle Court, just north of East Fountain Boulevard near the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to the department, they arrived on the scene to find a man holding a gun.

In the video, you can see the man raise a gun at the officers. Officers give multiple verbal warnings before firing multiple shots at the suspect. He falls to the ground, and the Colorado Springs Police Department says that he raised the gun once again while on the ground, and you can see police fire shots once again after more verbal warnings.

CSPD says the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating their use of force. The investigation will be sent to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office for review.

