60-year-old dies during Hardrock Hundred Mile Endurance Run event

SILVERTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 60-year-old woman passed away during the Hardrock Hundred Mile Endurance Run, an ultramarathon that spans 102.5 miles.

The San Juan County, Colorado, Coroner’s Office has identified the 60-year-old female as Elaine Stypula of Michigan.

According to Silverton Medical Rescue (SMR), today, July 11, around 9 a.m., they responded alongside the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) to a search and rescue call regarding CPR in progress by the Hardrock 100 Safety Sweep Team members.

Officials say the incident occurred near Gold Lake on Little Giant Trail in San Juan County. SMR had to travel 4x4 backcountry roads and then hike a quarter of a mile on the Little Giant Trail to the scene, which is part of the Hardrock 100 course.

Map of the area courtesy of Silverton Medical Rescue

SMR says once arriving on scene, the team hiked ¼ mile up a steep, rugged, remote trail and performed resuscitation efforts on the patient. SMR says Stypula was pronounced deceased at 10:27 am from unknown medical reasons.

"Our hearts are with their family, friends, and fellow runners as we grieve this tremendous loss," said Hardrock Endurance Run in a statement made on their website.

According to the Hardrock Endurance Run website, the race features a total elevation change of 66,394 feet, including 33,197 feet of ascent and 33,197 feet of descent, all conducted at an average elevation of over 11,000 feet in the San Juan Range of southern Colorado.

Officials say the San Juan County Sheriff's Department, Silverton Medical Rescue, and a Flight for Life helicopter medical team assisted with the search and rescue effort.

