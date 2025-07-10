What would ICE detention facilities look like in Southern Colorado?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Trump administration is looking at bringing as many as six new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities to Colorado as part of President Donald Trump's mass deportation plan, including two in Colorado Springs.

It comes as federal documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit show that five of six proposed facilities are in southern Colorado: two in Walsenburg, one in La Junta, and two in Colorado Springs. The last proposed location is in Hudson, which is northeast of Denver.

