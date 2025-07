COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says all lanes have reopened on northbound I-25 after a vehicle fire.

CDOT says the incident was at Exit 142: Bijou Street.

Drivers faced delays.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.