Two dead, two taken to the hospital in Pueblo West car crash

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says it's investigating a fatal crash involving four people and an Audi.

According to CSP, the car and occupants were travelling on South McCulloch Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The car approached West Idaho Springs Drive, and CSP says it veered off the road while taking a curve.

CSP says the car hit an electrical box, a bench, and a trash can before flipping. CSP says three of the four occupants, including the driver, were ejected.

CSP says the driver and one occupant died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say speed and intoxication are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

If anyone was in the area or witnessed the crash, please contact CSP dispatch at 719-544-2424 and

reference CSP case number VC250228.

