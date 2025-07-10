Traffic impacts on Austin Bluffs Parkway for utility relocation, until mid-November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities announces that they will be relocating underground water, wastewater, electric, and fiber infrastructure along Austin Bluffs Parkway to allow for an electric substation to be built.

Officials say lane closures and lane shifts on Austin Bluffs Parkway are expected to occur while crews work in the roadway until mid-November.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway will be reduced to one lane between Meadowland Boulevard and Brenner Place until late July. Until mid-November, eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway will have varying lane closures between the Union merge lane and Goldenrod Drive.

Motorists are encouraged by officials to plan to take alternative routes if possible. Additionally, officials remind others that during this project, people will be working in the roadway, so they ask others to drive safely and carefully through the area.

As the electric substation project progresses, future traffic impacts are expected on Austin Bluffs Parkway and other nearby roads. These impacts will be communicated as the project progresses, say officials.

Colorado Springs Utilities confirms that businesses in the area will remain open.

For more information on the Central Bluffs Substation project, visit: https://www.csu.org/current-projects/central-bluffs-substation

