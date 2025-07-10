Southbound I-25 is closed from Fillmore to Bijou following crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting that I-25 southbound is currently shut down from Fillmore to Bijou, due to a traffic crash.

According to police, a motorcycle was struck by a small pickup near southbound I-25, near the Rockrimmon exit. The bike became lodged under the front of the pickup or possibly underneath it and didn't break off until it reached the Bijou exit.

At least one person was rushed to the hospital, but CSPD says they have not confirmed if the crash was fatal.

Police say there is no timeline on when southbound I-25 will reopen; however, KRDO13 is told that the lane closures could remain in place for several hours while the CSPD Major Crash Team Investigates.

