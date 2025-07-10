Skip to Content
News

Former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer teaches Pickleball to kids in Colorado Springs

By
Published 8:17 PM

Jake Plummer has found a new game. The former Broncos quarterback is attracted to Pickleball, "You know, it's finding a game that you can play and have fun that doesn't, you know, kill your body," says Plummer.

Around 150 kids took part in a clinic to learn the game. Plummer was joined by former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson. Plummer is all about the game of Pickleball, "You can play and be competitive with 67 year olds and also with 15-20 year olds," says Plummer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.