Former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer teaches Pickleball to kids in Colorado Springs

Jake Plummer has found a new game. The former Broncos quarterback is attracted to Pickleball, "You know, it's finding a game that you can play and have fun that doesn't, you know, kill your body," says Plummer.

Around 150 kids took part in a clinic to learn the game. Plummer was joined by former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson. Plummer is all about the game of Pickleball, "You can play and be competitive with 67 year olds and also with 15-20 year olds," says Plummer.