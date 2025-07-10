Mandatory evacuations in place for Mountain View Estates, pre-evac warning for nearby area

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control says that evacuations have been ordered in the Morrison Creek Subdivision, an area of Mountain View Estates north of Buena Vista, due to a wildfire.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says that pre-evacuation warnings have been issued for outside areas within 5 miles of the subdivision.

The sheriff's office says at least one structure is involved in the wildfire.

All evacuees can report to the Buena Vista Sheriff's Office at 200 Steele Drive in Buena Vista.

Crews in Montrose County are also battling their own, unrelated fire at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. You can read more on that here.

This is a breaking news situation, and details are limited. This article may be updated.

