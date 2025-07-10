Houston City College and American Turkic Business Council Empower Emerging Entrepreneurs Through Hands-On Seminar

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a powerful demonstration of community partnership and entrepreneurial spirit, Houston City College (formerly Houston Community College), in collaboration with the American Turkic Business Council, recently hosted a dynamic Entrepreneurship Seminar aimed at cultivating the next generation of business leaders in Houston.

Held at the HCC Brays Oaks Campus, this five-week seminar gathered a cohort of 10 promising entrepreneurs for an immersive and interactive experience designed to turn big ideas into viable businesses. The program combined expert-led instruction with peer-driven collaboration to offer participants real-world insights into business creation, growth, and sustainability.

“The initiative was designed to deliver practical skills in a dynamic, peer-driven format,” said Taraneh Zekavat, Director of Talent Solutions at Houston City College. “It’s not just about learning concepts—it’s about putting them into action.”

Equipping Houston’s Future Business Leaders Led by seasoned entrepreneurs and subject matter experts, the seminar covered a comprehensive range of topics, including:

Evidence-based entrepreneurship frameworks

Business model innovation

Valuation and funding strategies

Customer acquisition and retention

Marketing and go-to-market strategies

Business plan development and pitch preparation

Each weekly session encouraged participants to apply knowledge immediately, allowing them to refine their ideas, sharpen their business acumen, and build actionable plans for launching successful ventures.

“This program is crafted to provide foundational business knowledge, foster meaningful connections, and equip participants with the tools to launch and sustain ventures in today’s fast-moving economy,” said Dr. Michael Webster, President of HCC Southwest Campus. “These emerging leaders represent Houston’s entrepreneurial future, and we’re proud to support their journey.”

Building Global Connections Through Local Collaboration Founded over 20 years ago in Houston, the American Turkic Business Council serves as a vital bridge between the U.S. and Turkic nations, fostering business partnerships and cross-cultural understanding. Its partnership with Houston City College exemplifies its commitment to local economic development and global collaboration.

By supporting entrepreneurial education at the grassroots level, the council helps unlock potential across communities and sectors, inspiring a new wave of socially responsible and globally connected business leaders.

Get Involved As Houston continues to thrive as one of the most diverse and opportunity-rich cities in the nation, initiatives like this highlight the vital role of collaboration, innovation, and inclusive education in shaping the city’s economic future.

For more information about Houston City College’s Talent Solutions programs and upcoming entrepreneurial seminars, visit: hccs.edu/hcc-talent-solutions

