Colorado dog dies after being left unattended in hot car

Brighton Police Department
BRIGHTON, Colo. (KRDO) – A dog was found dead late Wednesday morning after being left unattended in a hot car in Brighton, police said.

On July 9, the Brighton Police Department posted on social media that officers were in the 100 block of North Cabbage Street responding to an animal welfare call and asked the public to avoid the area.

Police later shared that at the scene, they discovered two dogs left unattended in a parked vehicle.

While one of the dogs was transported to a local animal shelter for further care and evaluation, the second dog was found dead at the scene, police said. The dog's cause of death is still under investigation.

Police said the owner of the dogs has been identified, but at this time, it is unclear if they will face criminal charges or what those charges will be.

The department shared a photo of a thermometer used to check the internal temperature of the car, which displayed a heat above 136 degrees.

Courtesy: Brighton Police

"This is an important reminder of how hot the inside of your car can get and to not leave animals or children alone," the department said in a Facebook post.

For more information on pets in hot cars, click here.

