Close to 900 flights delayed at DIA after heavy storms

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Close to 900 flights were delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Thursday, according to FlightAware.

It came as strong weather hit the Denver area. According to our partners at 9News, while some of the storms had lightning, the largest threat was the wind, which could reach speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

In addition to the 894 delayed flights, Flight Aware says 20 were canceled, as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The delays and cancellations landed DIA at the very top of Flight Aware's "Misery Map." Trailing behind were Atlanta and Boston airports, where severe weather was also hitting.

