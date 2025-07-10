City of Colorado Springs parks made more than $90 million in economic value last year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announces that economic data revealed that the city's parks, trails and open spaces generated more than $90 million of economic value from 22 million annual visits in 2024.

According to the city, Trust for Public Land reported that the city's economic value of the park system has shown remarkable growth since 2017, underscoring the big role these natural spaces play in enhancing both the quality of life and health.

“The economic impact of our parks and recreational facilities cannot be overstated. They foster healthier communities, enhance our environment, and support local businesses,” said Jessie Kimber, city economic development officer. “As we continue to invest in our parks, we create more than just green spaces; we cultivate a vibrant economy in the City of Colorado Springs.”

Key Findings from the 2024 Trust for Public Land Economic Impact Report:

Twenty-two million visits to parks and trails in one year. Residents of Colorado Springs accessed parks and trails approximately 22 million times in 2024. The recreational use value of these visits is estimated at $91.6 million.

Soaring property values: Well-maintained parks are a boon for Colorado Springs real estate, resulting in $1.1 billion increase in surrounding home values and generating an additional $3.8 million in yearly property tax revenue.

Outdoor recreation's economic boost: In 2024, local spending on outdoor gear, recreation fees, and admissions to parks and museums poured approximately $192.9 million into the economy.

Tourism dollars at work: Direct travel spending linked to Colorado Springs’ outdoor spaces surpassed $268.6 million in 2023, contributing $10.1 million in local tax revenue.

Parks keep residents healthier and cut healthcare costs: Active lifestyles nurtured by these parks translate to financial benefits, with residents saving an estimated $73.7 million annually on healthcare. Adults aged 18 to 65 save around $1,540 per year, while seniors benefit from average savings of $3,096.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.