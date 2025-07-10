Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park evacuating due to wildfires

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park say the park is closed due to wildfires, and park goers and staff are evacuating. The cause of the fires is believed to be two different lightning strikes.

According to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, the fires are burning on both rims of Black Canyon. One is near the south entrance, the other is near the north rim, officials said.

Crews in Chaffee County are battling their own, unrelated fire in the Mountain View Estates area north of Buena Vista.

This is a breaking news situation, and details are limited, but this article may be updated.

