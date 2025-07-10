Actor Julian McMahon’s cause of death revealed

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — As friends and former costars continue to mourn actor Julian McMahon, more details about his death from cancer have been revealed in a new medical examiner’s office report.

The actor, 56, died from lung metastasis as a consequence of head and neck metastatic cancer, according to a cremation approval summary report from the medical examiner’s office in Pinellas County, Florida.

The report, obtained by CNN, said McMahon died on July 2.

McMahon’s wife Kelly McMahon announced on July 4 that her husband died “peacefully… after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.”

McMahon starred in the Ryan Murphy-created “Nip/Tuck” and was also known for a pivotal role in TV’s “Charmed.”

Additionally, he played Dr. Victor Von Doom in the “Fantastic Four” movies costarring Jessica Alba and Chris Evans from 2005 and 2007.

Alyssa Milano, who starred in “Charmed” and was McMahon’s character’s onscreen spouse, wrote in a tribute last week on social media that she was “heartbroken” to learn of his passing, calling her former costar “magic.”

“That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up—not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding,” she wrote. “We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other.”

Ioan Gruffudd, who costarred as Mister Fantastic opposite McMahon’s Dr. Doom in the “Fantastic Four” movies, also paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“Even though we played each other’s nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together. Every encounter with him was a joy,” he wrote.

