WATCH: Lava spews more than 1,200 feet high from Mount Kilauea in Hawaii

HAWAII (KRDO) -- Lava spewed roughly 1,200 feet into the air at Mount Kilauea on Wednesday. Our live stream has ended, but you can watch the recording above.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says there has been no significant earthquake activity detected in the area in the last 24 hours. However, residents nearby will need to be mindful of volcanic gas eruptions, including carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide.

Mount Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, according to the USGS. Officials say Kilauea erupts, on average, once every two to three years. According to the Hawaii Tribune Herald, this is the 28th time lava has flowed from Kilauea since the eruption began back in December.

