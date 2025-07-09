Man in spray-painted Subaru caught with 86 grams of meth, fentanyl pills, and an airsoft gun

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a man was arrested for drug possession after deputies pulled him over in what they thought was a suspicious car.

The sheriff's office says Hayden Cutter, 31, was driving a spray-painted Subaru Legacy without license plates when he entered a hotel parking lot. Deputies say when they pulled up behind him, he made an abrupt attempt to park and get out of the car.

Deputies say when they approached Cutter, they saw drug paraphernalia in the open and a knife within reach inside the car.

After searching the car, deputies say they found 86 grams of methamphetamine,15 fentanyl pills, a large knife, a replica “UZI” airsoft gun, and additional drug paraphernalia.

Cutter was taken to jail and booked with a $75,000 bond. The sheriff's office says he faces the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Special Offender

No License Plate Attached

